Investors Buy High Volume of Microvision Call Options (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 20,944 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 210% compared to the average daily volume of 6,756 call options.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Microvision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvision in the second quarter worth $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new position in Microvision during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Microvision by 22.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,018,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microvision stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72. Microvision has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 3.18.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microvision will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

