Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,269 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,487% compared to the typical volume of 143 put options.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $4,949,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 802,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,394,629.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 150,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $14,550,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 406,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,436,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,256 shares of company stock valued at $36,091,051. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average is $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 55.35%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

