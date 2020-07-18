Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 293,566 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 180% compared to the typical volume of 104,845 call options.

SPCE opened at $24.05 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.54.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.65 million. The company’s revenue was down 86.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,468.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 20,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $309,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,357 shares of company stock valued at $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares valued at $516,012,500.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,360,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,430,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 263.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the period.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

