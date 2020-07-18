Investors Purchase High Volume of Entergy Call Options (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,603 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,151% compared to the average volume of 208 call options.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Entergy has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $135.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.37.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Entergy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,224,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,268,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Entergy during the first quarter valued at about $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 52.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after buying an additional 1,226,391 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 11.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

