Investors Purchase High Volume of Nabriva Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:NBRV) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 27,773 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,560% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,673 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 158.9% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NBRV has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Nabriva Therapeutics from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.91 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.00% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of anti-infective agents to treat infections in humans. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection.

