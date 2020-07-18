Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ:NTNX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 48,254 call options on the company. This is an increase of 360% compared to the typical volume of 10,490 call options.

Shares of NTNX opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.17. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 68.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company had revenue of $318.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 8,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $190,023.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,820.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $46,702.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,940.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,909 over the last three months. 9.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,675,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 684.0% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,569,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $57,266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,226,000 after purchasing an additional 100,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutanix by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,676,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,491,000 after purchasing an additional 471,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.47.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.