InVitae Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:NVTA)

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InVitae in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.65). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for InVitae’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NVTA. Benchmark lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Cowen raised their price target on InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of InVitae in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Shares of InVitae stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. InVitae has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.99.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other InVitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $1,017,089.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,863 shares of company stock worth $3,863,231 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in InVitae by 30.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in InVitae by 29.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in InVitae by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,851,000 after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in InVitae by 5.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,987,000 after purchasing an additional 102,579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in InVitae by 251.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

