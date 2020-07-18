IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) Stock Price Down 1.7%

IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.18 and last traded at $33.20, approximately 9,400 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 47,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Sofos Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Mid-Term Futures ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

