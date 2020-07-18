iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Up 0%

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) shot up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.58 and last traded at $86.58, 2,016,200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,735,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.56.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.