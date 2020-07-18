iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stake Reduced by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518,408 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,751,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,176,000 after acquiring an additional 281,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,704 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,392,000 after buying an additional 3,658,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,653,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,612,000 after buying an additional 733,317 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU opened at $17.29 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $17.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

