iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $69.70 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.23.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

