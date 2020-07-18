iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

BATS ITA opened at $163.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.27. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

