ITT (NYSE:ITT) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

ITT (NYSE:ITT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $60.21 on Thursday. ITT has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 53.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,880 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ITT by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,850,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $210,674,000 after acquiring an additional 572,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,753 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 6.2% during the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after acquiring an additional 89,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

