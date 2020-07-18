J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $128.10, but opened at $132.55. J B Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $136.82, with a volume of 2,292,262 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.37.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,351 shares in the company, valued at $885,060.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $219,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $424,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $1,791,560. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

