J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of J2 Global in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for J2 Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of J2 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

JCOM stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,590,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,864,000 after buying an additional 119,082 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,746,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,688,000 after buying an additional 42,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in J2 Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,250,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after buying an additional 95,785 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in J2 Global by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,724,000 after buying an additional 91,386 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J2 Global by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,027,000 after buying an additional 33,832 shares during the period.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

