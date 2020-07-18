Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Protagonist Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton anticipates that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PTGX. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Protagonist Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.93.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $465.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.41. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $19.67.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $799,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 158,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 79,896 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 15,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

