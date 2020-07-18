Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) to Hold

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEGRO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $11.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.50. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

