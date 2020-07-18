Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt cut Safestore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Safestore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of Safestore stock opened at $9.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. Safestore has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Safestore Company Profile

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

