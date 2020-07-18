Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on BNP PARIBAS/S’s Q2 2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S in a report issued on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BNP PARIBAS/S’s FY2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNPQY. ValuEngine raised BNP PARIBAS/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP PARIBAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

OTCMKTS BNPQY opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BNP PARIBAS/S has a 1-year low of $13.18 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

BNP PARIBAS/S (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter. BNP PARIBAS/S had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 17.02%.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

