John G. Chou Sells 5,602 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Stock

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $562,608.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,380.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $105.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.68.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.2% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.89.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.