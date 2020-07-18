K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Set at C$6.00 by Raymond James

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) has been given a C$6.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KNT. Eight Capital raised their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on K92 Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 target price on K92 Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their target price on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. K92 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.95.

The stock has a market cap of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63. K92 Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$4.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.58.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$37.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that K92 Mining will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of K92 Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 710,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

