Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 291,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,559 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 30,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 47,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in Kansas City Southern by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KSU opened at $160.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.35.

In other news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $436,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,643.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

