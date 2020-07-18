Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 4,657.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,313,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $86,583,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter worth about $77,114,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $68,495,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Kellogg by 4,813.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 820,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,223,000 after acquiring an additional 803,816 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $6,694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,607,000. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kellogg from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

K opened at $68.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.14. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $71.05.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

