Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at CIBC

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on KEL. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kelt Exploration from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.79.

TSE:KEL opened at C$1.74 on Thursday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$0.67 and a one year high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$70.92 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

