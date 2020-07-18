Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) PT Raised to C$230.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$205.00 to C$230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KXS. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$177.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Laurentian increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$192.55.

TSE KXS opened at C$190.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.51. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$75.15 and a twelve month high of C$212.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$187.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$136.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$70.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.23 million. Research analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$186.57, for a total transaction of C$2,798,508.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,773,695.71.

Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

