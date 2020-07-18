Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Beacon Securities boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report issued on Thursday, July 16th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGC. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE:KGC opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kinross Gold by 45.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,516 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,994,522 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,456 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 45.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,981,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,774 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 34.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,770,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kinross Gold by 20.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,235,696 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,837,000 after purchasing an additional 903,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

