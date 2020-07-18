Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.28.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

