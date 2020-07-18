KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.77 and last traded at $21.76, approximately 900 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 2,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,772 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 15.12% of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

