Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LH. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 316.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Laboratory Corp. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total value of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares in the company, valued at $788,021.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total value of $225,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $193.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $196.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.61.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

