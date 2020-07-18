Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Trading 106.5% Higher

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR) traded up 106.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, 59,704,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,091% from the average session volume of 5,013,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02.

Landstar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSR)

LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

