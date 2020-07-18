Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Trading 4.9% Higher

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.07 and last traded at $14.68, 7,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 609,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.20). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,575 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

