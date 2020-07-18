Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lear from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Sunday, May 10th.

NYSE:LEA opened at $114.84 on Friday. Lear has a one year low of $63.20 and a one year high of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lear will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lear by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,306,000 after acquiring an additional 174,751 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Lear by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 125,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Lear by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,108,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Lear by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

