Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) PT Raised to C$0.60

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXE. Raymond James raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.30 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Leucrotta Exploration from C$0.40 to C$0.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Leucrotta Exploration from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.58.

Leucrotta Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $98.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.75.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.79 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Leucrotta Exploration will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leucrotta Exploration

Leucrotta Exploration Inc operates as an oil and natural gas company. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. It holds interest in approximately 100,500 gross acres of Montney land in Doe/Mica. Leucrotta Exploration Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

