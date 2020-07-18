Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $9.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $6.85. Limelight Networks shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 2,264,029 shares.

LLNW has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Limelight Networks from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

In related news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 10,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $73,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Amaral sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 731,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,808,486 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Limelight Networks by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $819.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

