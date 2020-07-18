Lincoln Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lincoln Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,035 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.9% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.58.

Microsoft stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.60. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,538.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

