Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $37.40, approximately 825,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,169,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.21.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.28.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 36.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

