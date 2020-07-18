LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barrington Research began coverage on LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

