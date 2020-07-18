Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Loews were worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in L. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Loews by 1,462.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Loews by 40.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Loews by 62.6% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Loews by 67.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Loews from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $36.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.22 and a beta of 0.75. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 25,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.41 per share, for a total transaction of $835,659.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,188,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,736,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

