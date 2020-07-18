Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LOOP. BidaskClub downgraded Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

LOOP opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $365.24 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. Loop Industries has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a current ratio of 16.17.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Loop Industries will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 641,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 178,720 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 30,337 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 14,673 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Loop Industries by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications.

