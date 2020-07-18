Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Incyte by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INCY opened at $104.11 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $110.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.08 and its 200-day moving average is $87.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a PE ratio of -59.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,508,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,175 shares of company stock worth $26,519,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

