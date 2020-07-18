Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 1,000 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the fourth quarter valued at $46,149,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 655.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,143,000 after buying an additional 1,462,184 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,542,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,767,000 after buying an additional 513,891 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk during the 1st quarter worth about $8,440,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 1,368.8% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 294,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after buying an additional 274,642 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on OZK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank Ozk from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 2.05. Bank Ozk has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $237.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.73 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is presently 33.03%.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

