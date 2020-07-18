Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,353 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 12,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,622 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, insider Lisa Evoli sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $191,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 2,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $108,670.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 663,995 shares of company stock worth $32,428,706. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day moving average is $50.88.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IART. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

