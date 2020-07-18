Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 500 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kirby were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Kirby by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 4,439,140 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after acquiring an additional 65,349 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,867,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $124,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,415 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,155,000 after purchasing an additional 244,566 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,342,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 922,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,083,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.07 per share, for a total transaction of $52,070.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,367.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $31,387.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $92.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.74.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $643.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.88 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. Kirby’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kirby from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Kirby from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

