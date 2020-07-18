Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,354,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,887,000 after purchasing an additional 315,971 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 146.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,631,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,791 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,222,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,307,000 after purchasing an additional 23,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,650,000 after purchasing an additional 57,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,693,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 187,239 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.09.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.88 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 11.62%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

