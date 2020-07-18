Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter valued at $36,961,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 961,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,071,000 after purchasing an additional 194,710 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,425,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 486,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,387,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $156.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.55 and a 1-year high of $168.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LANC shares. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

