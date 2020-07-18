Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $713,000 Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,701,000 after purchasing an additional 113,082 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,601,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,977,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,839,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,175,000 after buying an additional 687,254 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,747,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,790,000 after buying an additional 692,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,326,000 after buying an additional 163,783 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K opened at $68.63 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 41.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.88.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $6,589,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock worth $26,607,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

