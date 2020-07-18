Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRSP. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth $77,518,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,941,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth $51,484,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the 1st quarter worth $29,185,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,990,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,552,000 after purchasing an additional 582,669 shares in the last quarter.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan bought 4,585 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $100,732.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Curtis bought 18,354 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $403,237.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,507 shares of company stock valued at $601,131.

PRSP stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush lowered Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut Perspecta from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

