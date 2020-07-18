Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $810,000 Position in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 76.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,440,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 60.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Proto Labs by 27.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Proto Labs by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

NYSE:PRLB opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.75. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $136.85.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Proto Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

In other Proto Labs news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.