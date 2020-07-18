Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 581,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,352,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $97,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at $4,719,998.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Deutsche Bank raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

NYSE AJG opened at $103.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average is $92.87. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.63%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

