Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in EnerSys by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,923,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,936,000 after purchasing an additional 280,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after acquiring an additional 26,651 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 889,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 30,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,266,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti dropped their target price on EnerSys from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

Shares of ENS opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $78.97.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $781.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

